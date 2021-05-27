Russian diplomat cautions against attempts to politicize issue of Russia-Austria flights

VIENNA, May 27./TASS/. Politicizing the issue of flights between Russia and Austria is unacceptable, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Thursday, commenting on a statement from the Austrian Foreign Ministry regarding the refusal of the Russian side to issue permission to an Austrian Airlines flight to bypass Belarusian airspace en route from Vienna to Moscow on May 27.

Normalization of air traffic is solved in a dialogue of the two countries’ aviation authorities, he said. According to the Russian diplomat, regular flights between Russia and Austria have not been restored for now because of coronavirus restrictions, with a certain amount of charter flights carried out along agreed routes.

"Changing them is the exclusive prerogative of the aviation authorities, any politicization is unacceptable here and, moreover, it would be dangerous from the point of view of ensuring the safety of air travel and the passengers," the ambassador wrote on Facebook.

The situation can be solved only in "a professional, constructive and mutually advantageous dialogue of the aviation authorities of our states without any political pressure put," the ambassador stressed.