Russia, EU won’t sever diplomatic relations, Russian envoy opines

MOSCOW, April 29./TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov does not believe that Russia and the European Union will cut diplomatic ties.

"No, I don’t think this will happen," the diplomat said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel when asked if diplomatic relations between Russia and the EU could be severed.

Most European countries have ignored appeals from the Czech Republic to expel Russian diplomats following Prague’s claims that Russian intelligence officers had been allegedly involved in the 2014 explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice, he noted.

"I think that these are rather nervous movements of certain capital cities, and they will remain as such," he said. However, even these moves "necessitate a direct principled response on our part, and this is being done," Chizhov added.

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a resolution on Russia with calls for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Rosatom nuclear corporation, ‘Russian oligarchs’ and disconnection from SWIFT. The resolution is not binding.

Earlier, Czech authorities claimed that Russia had been allegedly involved in the 2014 explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice, and expelled 18 Russian Embassy employees, labelling them ‘intelligence officers’. The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a decisive protest and expelled 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow in response.

On April 25, Czech President Milos Zeman stated that the Security Information Service (counterintelligence) reports did not mention any proof that any "Russian agents" were present in the Vrbetice depots, adding that this version had only surfaced recently. Besides, according to the President, Czech law enforcement officers have determined a link between Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev and the explosions.