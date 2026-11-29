MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Approximately four million barrels of oil a day from the Persian Gulf countries are not reaching the global market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"There are a lot of many uncertainties. This was discussed today (at the OPEC+ meeting - TASS), including due to geopolitical conflicts and the fact that the Strait of Hormuz has not yet been fully reopened to the passage of ships carrying oil and petroleum products. Today, approximately four million barrels from the Gulf countries are not reaching the market," he told Vesti after the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

According to Novak, commercial oil inventories in the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are decreasing. "They've already fallen by 184 million barrels. That's a significant figure. And it certainly affects prices, which are, on average, higher than last year," he said, adding that the situation on global energy markets is tense, with apparent disbalances between demand and supply.

He stressed that there are still many uncertainties in the market. "The situation is indeed quite tense on global markets, and there are imbalances. We will monitor the situation, as was also discussed today, and, if necessary, the countries participating in the agreement may take additional measures to balance the market," Novak added.