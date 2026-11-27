MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian Federation's Civic Chamber organized hearings on progress of the Rural Cultural Sector Specialist program. One of the proposals to develop further the program is to increase lump sum payments to program participants in the Arctic, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Rural Cultural Sector Specialist program (the name in Russian uses 'Zemstvo' indicating the program is designed for specialists working in villages and small towns) began in 2025. Its aim is to attract specialists to cultural organizations located in rural settlements, work settlements, urban-type settlements and small towns, where population is up to 50,000. The lump sum payment, excluding other incentives, in the Far Eastern Federal District, the Donetsk, the Lugansk, the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions is 2 million rubles ($24,000). In other regions it is 1 million rubles ($12,000). The program's participant undertakes to stay employment for at least five years. If the program's participant decides to quit before the term ends, he or she is obliged to repay the abovementioned payment amount.

How to improve the program

"The Arctic is a harsh living and working environment. The one-time payment there now amounts to 1 million rubles. We believe that for this area the lump sum payment should be raised to 2 million rubles," said Ekaterina Altabayeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture. Russia's Ministry of Culture has been considering the issue, she added.

Another suggestion she has voiced is "to create appropriate working conditions." "We can understand that rural cultural centers are not always in satisfactory condition. The number of cultural and leisure institutions in the Russian Federation is more than 40,000. More than 7,000 of them are in unsatisfactory conditions, and more than 70 are in a state of emergency. Cultural centers cannot work without good equipment," she said, adding the government had been working on a federal program to co-finance regions, to "buy equipment for modular cultural buildings and other cultural and leisure facilities."

At the hearings, Russia's regions were represented by culture ministries from Tatarstan, Vladimir, Penza, Astrakhan and other regions. The main request the regions stressed was to extend the program to settlements where more than 50,000 people live.

Earlier, the Civic Chamber's member Grigory Zaslavsky addressed the Federation Council's Chairperson Valentina Matvienko, saying: "The thing is that the established "threshold" almost completely excludes the possibility of finding work for everyone who is associated specifically with the theater business, since theater usually appears in cities with a bigger number of residents." The hearings' participants insisted on raising the population limit to 100,000 or to 150,000.

One of the difficulties the regions faced in the program's implementation was military conscription and other cases where the program participants could not meet the five-year employment term requirement stipulated by the program. The Civic Chamber hearings' participants proposed the problem's solution by introducing a "postponement" or complete cancellation of obligations to refund the lump sum. Details are to be advised.

The hearings' participants also voiced other areas for which solutions have yet to be found: lack of career growth, housing shortage, and the risk of latent unemployment. The main consequence could be that the program participants quit the program before the five-year term finishes.