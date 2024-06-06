Fertilizer export record of 2021 to be surpassed in 2024 — association

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian Fertilizers Producers Association expects the record level of fertilizer export of 2021 to be surpassed in 2024, head of the association Andrey Guryev told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Export volumes have recovered to the record level of 2021. I am confident that we will surpass this level by the end of 2024," he said.

In 2023, Russia supplied 75% of fertilizers to friendly countries, with export to India having grown 1.5-fold to 5.4 mln tons, supplies to Brazil having gained almost 20% to record 9.4 mln tons, while deliveries to African countries having doubled in five years to 1.6 mln tons last year, Guryev said.

Meanwhile, supplies to European and North American countries, which fell by 26% in 2022 to almost 3 mln tons, rose slightly in 2023 due to carbamide. "However, total volumes of imports to those regions are lower than in 2020-2021, with reduction having affected mainly North European countries (Scandinavia, the UK, Ireland), Eastern Europe and the Baltic states, Canada, Australia, including as a result of self-sanctions (ban on using fertilizers from Russia - TASS) that was imposed," he said.

Overall Russia’s share on the global market of mineral fertilizers amounts to 18%, which means every sixth ton globally is imported from Russia, Guryev added.

