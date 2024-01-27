Gazprom plans to increase its gas processing capacity to 140 bln

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Gazprom, after implementing the Amur Gas Processing Plant project and the complex in Ust-Luga, will increase its gas processing capacity almost threefold to 140 bln cubic meters, the company’s Deputy Head Oleg Aksyutin said.

"The gas processing capacity of Gazprom will increase almost threefold - from 50 bln [cubic meters] today to 140 [bln cubic meters]," he said.

The company will be able to achieve this figure after implementing projects at the Amur Gas Processing Plant and the complex for processing ethane-containing gas in Ust-Luga, Aksyutin noted.

Over the past 15 years, Russia has increased LNG exports to 45 bln cubic meters per year, Aksyutin added. Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported that Russia exported about 43.6 bln cubic meters of LNG in 2023.