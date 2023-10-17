Angola interested in Russian investments in oil, gas production

CAPE TOWN /South Africa/, October 17. /TASS/. Angola has a whole number of exceptionally profitable projects on production of oil and gas that are waiting for international investors, including from Russia, a representative of the Angolan delegation at the African Energy Week that is running in Cape Town, told TASS.

"Angola currently has proven reserves of oil in the amount of 8.2 bln barrels and of gas equaling 13.2 trillion cubic feet," he said. "Blocs of a number of major fields have been offered for development with the participation of foreign investors. Angola is interested both in the Russian capital and in the knowledge of Russian specialists," the representative of the country’s delegation added.

The historical ties with Moscow based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests make it a privileged partner for Angola, he noted, adding that "the Angolan government has signed several agreements with foreign companies on search and development of offshore oil and gas fields," and that "Russian capital could act as a partner of Angolan companies in those projects."