Through traffic on Baikal-Amur railroad resumes after recovery operations

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The through traffic over the Baikal-Amur Main Railroad (BAM) has been opened in full scope for passenger and freight trains after completion of recovery operations, Russian Railways holding said.

"The through traffic of train over the BAM has been opened. The first passenger train traveled over the Nizhneangarsk - Kholodnaya span at 08:20 a.m. Moscow time after completion of remedial operations on the track washout area. The traffic of freight trains was also opened in full scope," the company informed.

The bridge washout occurred on August 20. The total length of damaged tracks was one kilometer.