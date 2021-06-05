Russia has sites to offer for Tesla production - Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Many Russian regions can offer their sites for localizing production of electric vehicles in Russia, in particular Tesla, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Regarding the proposal of Elon Musk, it seems to me that we should always consider the most interesting, high-tech solutions. Why not? We always welcome localizing production and advanced technologies in Russia. Whether it is Elon Musk or another manufacturer of electric vehicles, we are always happy and open for cooperation. <...> A very large number of Russian regions can offer their sites," he said.

Earlier, Musk said that Tesla could soon enter the Russian market, are develop its own production facilities in the country. After that, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade invited Musk to discuss his idea. At the same time, a number of Russian regions have publicly offered Musk production sites on their territory.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 2-5. The forum's business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development.