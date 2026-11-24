MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. A rare US Air Force RC-135U reconnaissance plane was detected over the Baltic states and Finland, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"A Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent electronic reconnaissance plane was spotted early in the morning in the airspace of the Baltic states and Finland: only two aircraft of this version exist worldwide," the source said.

The reconnaissance aircraft entered the Baltic region from the Mildenhall Air Force base in the United Kingdom, passed over Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and turned around in Finnish airspace before heading back, flying in particular through sectors over neutral waters," the source said.

"In Finnish airspace, the plane came close to areas near Russia," the source said, adding that a Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent aircraft is rarely seen in the Baltic region.

The source reported earlier that a Luxembourg-registered NATO Boeing E-3A Sentry long-range radar surveillance aircraft was spotted near the Polish-Ukrainian border the other day. The plane arrived from the Siaullai airfield in Lithuania and stayed in Polish airspace for several hours, circling over Lublin.