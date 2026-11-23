TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. Iran did not send a convoy of tankers to break through the US naval blockade, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.

"Despite media reports in recent days, no convoy of Iranian tankers has set sail to break through the US naval blockade, there was no operation like that," the report said.

According to the broadcaster, the reports originated from misinterpretations of ship-tracking data that were subsequently picked up by multiple media outlets, turning into a news story.

The broadcaster pointed out that Iran was continuing to resist the blockade in various ways, but the details of those efforts were not being made public. The fact that the reports were not confirmed does not mean that these efforts have failed or come to an end, it added.