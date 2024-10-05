At least six killed in latest Israeli strikes on Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 5. /TASS/. At least six people were killed in Lebanon as a result of Israel’s nighttime air raids on the northern and eastern regions of Lebanon, the country’s Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the report, four people - all members of the same family - were killed in an air strike on a residential building in the town of Beddaoui. Two more were killed during air raids on the Beqaa Valley.

Later, Al Mayadeen reported that the deadly strike on Beddaoui targeted a Palestinian refugee camp. The victims were a field commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, a Hamas military wing, as well as his wife and two children.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.