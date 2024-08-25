Israeli negotiators return from Cairo — portal

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. The Israeli delegation to the talks on the deal for the release of hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip has returned from Cairo, the Ynet portal reported.

According to the Kan radio station, the delegation included Mossad intelligence service director David Barnea, Shabak (Israeli Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, and the coordinator for the Israeli hostages in Gaza file, Nitzan Alon.

Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told TASS earlier on Sunday that the Israeli delegation had arrived in Cairo. A spokesman for Netanyahu’s office told TASS earlier that Barnea and Bar had visited Cairo on August 22 for consultations.

Another round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultations was held in Doha on August 15 and 16. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in their joint statement after the talks, which was released by Fahmy, that the talks had been held in a positive atmosphere. The United States, backed by Qatar and Egypt, advanced a proposal that would make it possible to bridge the gap between Hamas and Israel.