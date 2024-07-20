Israeli airstrikes kill 11 in northern, central Gaza Strip

DUBAI, July 20. /TASS/. Israeli airstrikes have killed 11 people in the central and northern Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, six people were killed in Israeli attacks on a residential building and a group of civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Another airstrike targeted a private house in Gaza City in the north of the enclave, killing five and leaving ten injured.

Al Jazeera points out that since the start of Israeli military operations against Palestine on October 7, 2023, as many as 38,848 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and another 89,459 have suffered injuries.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria; a ground operation was also launched. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.