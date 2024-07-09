{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Top Hungarian diplomat blasts NATO for plans to set up support mission for Ukraine

Peter Szijjarto noted that the situation in the Ukrainian conflict was deteriorating

BUDAPEST, July 9. /TASS/. In Ukraine, the situation on the ground continues to get worse, while new information reveals that the NATO summit will discuss the launch of a mission to provide military support to Kiev, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who is accompanying the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the NATO summit in Washington.

Read also
Russia lauds Orban for his determination for peace — Kremlin

The top diplomat pointed out that Hungary saw participation in the event as a continuation of its peace mission, which included Orban’s recent visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing. "We will promote the following idea at the NATO summit: there is no solution on the battlefield. How is it possible that after two and a half years, this is still not clear? The draft decisions for the next three days show that they just don’t get it, as NATO plans to launch a mission to support Ukraine. We will stay on the sidelines: we won’t send weapons or troops [to Ukraine], and we will not take part in funding [the mission]," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

The Hungarian foreign minister noted that the situation in the Ukrainian conflict was deteriorating.

"We can see tragic events and deaths, including among children, and it’s heartbreaking. The situation will get worse. There is an increasing amount of weapons, the war propaganda is getting stronger and there is a serious risk of escalation. We have been warning about this for several weeks now. There is only one solution and one way to stop the wanton destruction and killings, only one way to save human lives and prevent even more horrible acts: a ceasefire and peace talks," the minister explained.

On July 9-11, Washington is hosting a NATO summit dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the 1949 signing of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Tags
Ukraine crisisNATOHungary
Iran ready to sign strategic pact with Russia at BRICS summit in Kazan — president
Masoud Pezeshkian also Pezeshkian stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and other international and regional organizations
Read more
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Putin thanks Indian PM for trying to help resolve Ukraine crisis
"We closely cooperate on the international stage, namely within international organizations," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
India looks forward to deepening strategic partnership with Russia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would like to pay special attention to cooperation in innovation and modern technology with an eye towards growing in the future
Read more
Putin, Modi watch horse show at stables in Novo-Ogaryovo
After the informal conversation at tea, Putin took his guest for a ride to the garden of Novo-Ogaryovo, where the leaders continued their conversation, walking to the stables
Read more
India’s PM Modi announces opening two new consulates in Russia
India will open two new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, Narendra Modi specified
Read more
Chechen leader says Russian troops to take control of Volchansk in Kharkov Region soon
In Volchansk, Akhmat forces are delivering artillery fire against enemy shelters located in apartment blocks, Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Russia assumes July presidency of UN Security Council
Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month
Read more
Orban says Putin rules ‘real empire’
Orban said that talking with the Russian president was "special"
Read more
France going to war with Russia would be insane, French politicians say
Jean-Luc Melenchon also demanded France's withdrawal from NATO and a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Russian forces decimate Ukrainian drone operators on Dnieper bank
According to the report, the enemy soldiers were hiding in homes in the settlement of Gavrilovka on the right bank of the Dnieper River
Read more
Ukrainian lab for toxic agent production found near Avdeyevka — Russia’s top brass
The Russian mobile group found gas masks, including US-made respirators and a Polish-manufactured protective suit in the lab
Read more
Cuban Interior Ministry prevents smuggling weapons from US to the island
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that as a result of an investigation a "citizen Ardenis Garcia Alvarez, the main perpetrator of these actions brewing in the United States", was detained
Read more
Russian troops training to target Abrams tanks’ soft spots — Defense Ministry
Yunus-Bek Yevkurov noted that minefields had played an important role in combating the enemy’s tanks, along with aircraft and tank destroyer teams, which number about 180
Read more
Monument to nationalist leader Bandera destroyed in Lvov region
Police said they have started an investigation
Read more
US decision on strikes with its weapons into Russia stays in place — White House
"The president several weeks ago gave guidance to Ukraine that they can use US-supplied weapons to strike targets just over the border," John Kirby said
Read more
Russia expects all key BRICS allies to attend Eastern Economic Forum — minister
According to Alexey Chekunkov, representative delegations from the People’s Republic of China and other countries, the ones he described as friendly to Russia, which "share the policy of counteracting hegemony and are committed to building a fairer and multipolar world order," are expected at the event
Read more
Russian forces eliminate about 9,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR over week
Andrey Marochko noted that during this period, Russian units have eliminated nine tanks, four Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 111 field artillery guns, 11 radio-electronic warfare stations, 55 field munitions depots and over 150 Ukrainian combat vehicles of various kinds
Read more
Drone attack causes fire at oil depot in southern Russia
Earlier, the regional administration reported, citing Governor Andrey Bocharov, that a drone attack had been foiled in the Volgograd Region
Read more
Russia lauds Orban for his determination for peace — Kremlin
"Obviously, he will further tell his colleagues in the alliance about his impressions and about the information he received in the capitals," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
FSB foils attempt to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber to Ukraine
According to the FSB, "Ukrainian intelligence planned to recruit a Russian military pilot by offering him money and Italian citizenship in order to make him hijack the aircraft to Ukraine"
Read more
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Read more
Court fines Telegram $33,990 for refusing to remove prohibited information
This is not the first fine imposed on Telegram under this article, and the company faced a maximum fine of $45,320
Read more
Russian forces wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 495 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
India and Russia work shoulder to shoulder for global prosperity — Modi
Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday to take part in the 22nd India-Russia summit
Read more
Relations with cold-weather Russia never freeze over — Indian PM
"The temperature sometimes falls below zero in Russia but the temperature is always above zero in Indian-Russian relations," Narendra Modi noted
Read more
Press review: Hungarian PM's peace mission goes on and NATO not ready to bring Kiev aboard
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 9th
Read more
France Insoumise founder calls for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of La France Insoumise, said that the idea of delivering strikes inside Russia is "absurd"
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
Read more
Kiev’s failures prompt West to new provocations, says Russian diplomat
"The worse things get for the Kiev regime, the more sophisticated the provocations are," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Orban says Europe simply copies US policy about Ukraine
The Hungarian prime minister called for "a somewhat bigger and more thorough conversation about what Europe's strategic interests are, especially for the period after the US elections"
Read more
Four people killed, 20 injured in Belgorod region due to attacks by Ukrainian forces
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, about 160 apartments, 60 private houses, and about 140 cars were damaged in the region
Read more
Russian diplomat says Kiev hospital hit with Western missile
"It has been confirmed, including by evidence from multiple witnesses, that a missile fired from the Western NASAMS missile system hit the premises of the Okhmadet pediatric hospital in Kiev," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian troops wanted to turn Donbass into death valley — expert
Roman Pukalov stressed that hydrocyanic acid is a highly-volatile gas which depresses the central nervous system causing intoxication, fainting spells, and paralysis
Read more
Russian forces wipe out HIMARS rocket launchers that attacked Sevastopol
"Crews of Iskander missile systems of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a missile strike at the camouflaged positions of the American multiple rocket launchers," the report said
Read more
Patriots for Europe group in European Parliament to have 84 MEPs from 12 member states
Jordan Bardella, leader of France's National Rally party, was elected president of the group at its inaugural meeting in Brussels
Read more
Liberation of Chigari near Gorlovka in DPR to help reduce intensity of Ukraine’s attacks
The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russian forces had liberated Chigari in the DPR
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff describes situation in Toretsk area as difficult
According to the General Staff, fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk area
Read more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Russia on official visit
He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip, which will last from July 8 to 9
Read more
New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR
Born in Melitopol, POW Denis Belyaev worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers
Read more
China’s Xi says Ukraine ceasefire in everybody’s interests
The Chinese leader also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible"
Read more
Russia to continue deepening relations with North Korea in all possible areas — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also commented at reporters’ request on media reports of a visit by the North Korean military academy delegation to Russia
Read more
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Read more
Russia supports Turkey’s idea to create platform to resolve Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that the Russian president "is a strong supporter of diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a solution to the Ukrainian conflict"
Read more
Russia losing to Ukraine unthinkable — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban emphasized that the Russian leader "has a clear vision of what will happen and how Russia will win"
Read more
Russia can see French voter preferences shifting — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia was interested in French developments as he described France as a very important country
Read more
Slovak PM returns to his duties after attempt on his life
An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15
Read more
Hungarian PM supports China’s peace plan for Ukraine
"As for the conflict near Hungary, we highly appreciate your peace initiative," Viktor Orban told Xi
Read more
Press review: Orban's Ukraine peace mission gains steam and Modi, Putin eye trade deficit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 8th
Read more
What is known about Ukrainian intelligence’s attempt to steal Russian bomber
Evidence has been discovered showing that intelligence agencies from NATO countries were involved in preparing and carrying out the operation, the FSB noted
Read more
Macron rejects French PM’s resignation request
After meeting with Attal, Macron received Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had also expressed his intention to resign after the election
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
Ukraine sees EU, China, US as mediators in peace talks with Russia — Zelensky
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader once again declared that his so-called peace formula had no alternatives, dismissing other proposals to end the conflict
Read more
US Democrats view Kamala Harris as only possible replacement for Biden — WSJ
There will be some discontent, because Kamala Harris also lags behind Donald Trump in polls
Read more
Russia only targets military facilities in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov recommended that media workers be guided by statements from the Russian Defense Ministry, "which has ruled out the possibility that attacks were carried out on some civilian targets, saying that the incident in question was caused by a falling air defense missile"
Read more
Iran proposes to connect BRICS payment systems — Foreign Ministry
"The Russian side views this proposal positively," Nasser Kanani said
Read more
Indonesian authorities may grant visa-free travel to Russia, 19 other countries by October
"There is a flexible list of 20 countries that we believe will bring the greatest economic benefit in terms of tourism," Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said
Read more
Russia downs 38 drones over southern, central regions last night
It is reported that flights to and from Astrakhan Airport in southern Russia have been suspended following drone attacks
Read more
French government shift to have no impact on relations with Moscow — historian
Edouard Husson lamented that France is experiencing an "Americanization" of diplomacy, which is evident by a gradual retreat from the "Gaullist tradition" of maintaining a balance in relations with the US and Russia
Read more
NATO ramps up involvement in Ukrainian conflict — analyst
Gianandrea Gaiani believes the alliance’s policy will not change when NATO’s new secretary-general takes helm
Read more
Cargo transshipment at Mariupol port to surpass 300,000 tons in 2024
Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin added that the port will be able to provide such volumes, including through the restoration of the railway
Read more
Ukraine attacked Russian positions with chemical drone in June 2024
According to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the laboratory results confirmed the use of prussic acid
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces pilot tells how Ukraine sought to hijack Russian strategic bomber
Russia's Federal Security Service said earlier on Monday that it stopped an attempt by Ukraine to organize the hijacking of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber
Read more
Agenda of Indian PM’s visit to Russia to focus on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — sources
India has been holding a neutral position on Russia’s special military operation and has not joined the Wests’ anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
NATO summit to focus on confrontation with Russia, conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine, as representatives of the bloc countries have repeatedly stated, will not receive either an invitation to NATO or time-specific promises of admission
Read more
Putin’s informal meeting with Indian PM lasted about three hours — Kremlin spokesman
Narendra Modi, who was re-elected as India’s prime minister in June, is on an official visit to Russia on July 8-9
Read more
Moscow rejects Kiev’s allegations of Russian missile strike on civilian targets
According to report, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia
Read more
Foreign intellectual property can be used in creation of armament — decree
Regulations of the general designer for creation of armament, materiel and special machinery govern rights, duties and responsibility of general designers
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace twelve times in past day
Apart from that, in his words, nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Former Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski thanks US for damaging Nord Stream
According to Radoslav Sikorsky, it limits Russia's room for maneuver
Read more
Russia to develop Northern Sea Route — PM
"There is a need to more actively expand our icebreaker fleet, which is required for year-round navigation, organization of northern deliveries and trade with countries of the Asia-Pacific Region," Mikhail Mishustin noted
Read more
Talks in Moscow to help strengthen India-Russia friendship — Modi
Official talks between the delegations of the two countries are scheduled for Tuesday
Read more
New Popular Front wins parliamentary election in France with 182 mandates
The presidential Ensemble coalition comes second, with 168 mandates
Read more
RFK Jr. condemns killings of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"That’s a war crime," the politician said
Read more
Drones attack two settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a drone explosion caused the roof of a private house to catch fire in the settlement of Rzhevka; the blaze was quickly put out
Read more
Zala UAVs of Battlegroup Center disrupt rotation of Ukrainian forces near Avdeyevka
"UAV operators discovered an area of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces at a stronghold camouflaged in a wooded area," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
NATO should not be party to Ukraine conflict — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that "every day that weapons are being used [in Ukraine] confirms the rightness of Turkey's position" on the issue
Read more
Russia rules out even tentative talks with US on arms control — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expires soon
Read more
Putin and Modi to hold official talks in Moscow on Tuesday
The parties will discuss not only bilateral cooperation, but also the international situation
Read more
US to run 'smear campaign' in Georgia, seeks to oust current regime — Russian intel agency
"With its usual anti-Russian fervor, the White House intends to build the propaganda activity on a sensational revelation, blaming Russia for all of Georgia’s problems," the statement reads
Read more
Transneft to pay dividends for 2023 amounting to 177 rubles per share
Shareholder of Transneft has approved the payment in the amount of 177.2 rubles
Read more
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Read more
US and its allies will take measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system — Biden
US President added that he will meet with the Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky this week
Read more
Four Ukrainian soldiers cross Dnieper on makeshift raft to surrender to Russia
According to Saldo, it was the right choice, since this is a bad idea "to die for the puppet regime and its overseas patrons."
Read more
High speed rail agreement made for 40 years — Moscow mayor
The Moscow-St. Petersburg high speed railroad will pass over several regions that will take part in the main construction, Sergey Sobyanin noted
Read more
Kremlin says will closely watch NATO summit in Washington
Moscow will "keep a close eye on any rhetoric, negotiations and decisions made [at the summit] or put on paper" following the event, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Parties to Ukraine conflict should promote de-escalation — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Lin Jian stressed that "all sides should responsibly contribute to cooling down the situation and create conditions for achieving a ceasefire and political settlement of the crisis as soon as possible"
Read more
Eyewitnesses in Kiev report strikes in vicinity of Artyom military plant
Another source reported major fires in the area of Kiev’s Zhuliany airport where several blasts had been reported by eyewitnesses earlier
Read more
IDF fighter intercepts air target near Israel's southern border
The army press service clarified that the object did not cross the border with Israel
Read more
Modi appreciates Putin's invitation to visit his residence
The Indian prime minister thanked the Russian president "for the interesting program and warm words"
Read more
Ukrainian army used chloropicrin near Donetsk — Russian Defense Ministry
"The use of toxic chemicals, including prussic acid, by the Kiev regime is confirmed by numerous witness statements," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
West’s claims about Russian attack on hospital in Ukraine pure propaganda — envoy
"The United States hypocritically hushed up the fact that the projectile that hit civilian infrastructure was a Ukrainian air defense missile," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
China ready to develop mutually beneficial regional cooperation with Russia, says diplomat
"China is ready to develop regional cooperation with Russia based on mutual respect and mutual benefit," Lin Jian said
Read more
Flow of assistance to Ukraine from West to drop irrespective of US electoral outcome
Chances of a major Russian advance or breakthrough will grow, Mary Elise Sarotte, a Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said
Read more
Russian forces wipe out convoy of Ukrainian military equipment in Sumy Region
The Russian top brass also released images of how the convoy was destroyed taken using objective control means
Read more
Air defense shot down several air targets on approach to Belgorod, one person killed
Two more were injured, the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said
Read more
West is not wrong paying great attention to Modi’s upcoming visit to Russia — Kremlin
"They are jealous - that means they are closely monitoring it," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader live in Novo-Ogaryovo
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19
Read more
NATO jeopardizes global security — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Lin Jian pointed out that China firmly opposes NATO's accusations against China, as well as the alliance's use of China as a pretext to push eastward into the Asia-Pacific region and stir things up there
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Three civilians injured when Ukrainian troops shell Belgorod Region
The villages of Bezymeno and Golovchino in the Graivoron district were also attacked
Read more