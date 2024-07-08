Russia lauds Orban for his determination for peace — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow assesses the political will for dialogue demonstrated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by his visits to Russia and China in a very positive way, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Shot Telegram channel in a commentary.

"He has shown his political will for dialogue. We take it very, very positively. We believe it can be very useful," Peskov said.

He recalled that Orban has other trips planned, including to Washington. "Obviously, he will further tell his colleagues in the alliance about his impressions and about the information he received in the capitals. And then we will see what will change," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

The Hungarian prime minister visited Kiev and Moscow on July 2 and 5. He proposed first to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and then to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to consider the prospect of a ceasefire and preparations for peace talks. At a press conference following the meeting, Putin emphasized that Russia was not in favor of a ceasefire, as Kiev could use this to its advantage. Instead, he advocated for a complete end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian leader recalled that he had earlier outlined the conditions for this in his speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry.