Biden welcomes rescue of Israeli hostages

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden welcomed the recent rescue of four Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza and said the US will keep working until they all come home.

"We won’t stop working until all the hostages come home and a ceasefire is reached. That is essential to happen," he said at a joint news conference with French President Emanuel Macron following talks in Paris.

The Israel Defense Forces said earlier on Saturday that it rescued four Israeli hostages that had been held by Palestinian radicals in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat, the IDF said in a statement. The names of the people are Noa Agramani (25), Almog Meir (21), Shlomi Ziv (40) and Andrey Kozlov (27).

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.