Iran’s Raisi says Israel crossed ‘red lines’

DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Israel had crossed ‘red lines’ that could force everyone to take action.

"Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel. The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield," the president said in a statement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Earlier, Raisi said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Iran would not heed the US’ warnings against interfering in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.