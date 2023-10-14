EU to hold extraordinary summit to discuss new risks on October 17

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) will hold an extraordinary meeting of heads of states and governments in the video conference format on October 17 to discuss new security threats for Europe, prospects of humanitarian aid provision to Palestine, and the risk of a new migration crisis, President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

"I would like to convene an extraordinary European Council meeting, to be held by video conference on Tuesday, October 17," Michel said in a statement posted on the EU’s official website. "It is of utmost importance that the European Council, in line with the Treaties and our values, sets our common position [in respect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict] and establishes a clear unified course of action that reflects the complexity of the unfolding situation," the official noted.

The participants in the meeting should discuss provision of "humanitarian assistance," Michel said. The conflict in the Middle East has "the potential to exacerbate tensions between communities and feed extremism," he stressed.

"There is a major risk of migration and movements of a large number of people to neighboring countries which already have a significant number of refugees on their territory. If not handled carefully, there is a risk of onward migratory waves to Europe," Michel cautioned.