Vucic says he steps down as leader of Serbian Progressive Party

BELGRADE, May 26. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced his impending resignation as president of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

"Today is the last night that I am speaking to you as president of the Serbian Progressive Party. As early as tomorrow, I will be the leader of all citizens of Serbia, but not the chairman of a political party. Excellent people will stand at the wheel of our party," Vucic said on Friday, addressing a nationwide rally in support of the country's government.

Earlier, Vucic had announced that it was necessary to establish a new political movement, the Serbian Bloc, which would defend the interests of Serbia rather than those of other countries. He said that a new, nonpartisan political movement could be set up in Serbia in May.