Armenia still waits for Azerbaijan’s response on peace agreement proposals, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, January 10. /TASS/. Armenia is still waiting for a response from Azerbaijan regarding proposals on the peace agreement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"This is how the process goes. We have sent to Azerbaijan our proposals regarding the peace agreement, but still received no response," Pashinyan said speaking at a news conference. "We are ready to sign the peace agreement and do everything that depends on us."

"However, it is not only about inking the agreement, but about its further implementation as well," he said. "Today, we see that the agreements as of November 9 are not implemented."