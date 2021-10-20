US for dialogue with Russia on risks of escalation in cybersphere — Pentagon official

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. The United States is for continuing the dialogue with Russia and China on the risks of an escalation in the cyberspace and for achieving mutual understanding on the issue, US Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary of Cyber Policy Mieke Eoyang said at a meeting with the Washington Defense Writers Group, while answering TASS questions.

"It's important that we reach mutual understanding of escalation risks and the destabilizing nature of cybersecurity activities. So, I think those conversations are ongoing and we would encourage them to continue," Eoyang said.

She made the statement when asked if the current US administration supported the idea of devising, in cooperation with Russia and China, or even in a multilateral format, some arms control options regarding cyberspace.

Eoyang said there were certain problems with applying the traditional model of arms control to the cybersphere.

"One of the challenges of the nuclear deterrence and arms control model in the cyber domain is that it’s not quite the same. In the nuclear arena you can do verification, we have physical weapons that you can count, you can locate, have physical targets that you can talk about. In the cyber domain it’s much more difficult to do that kind of a verification regime, because if you had two sides with cyber capabilities into each other and you said ‘let’s sit down and compare target lists’ what everyone would do is compare their targets, take the other side’s target lists and go home and patch," Eoyang said.