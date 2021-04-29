Four residents of Kyrgyzstan injured in incident on border with Tajikistan - ministry

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured as a result of the conflict between local residents on the border with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Ministry of Health and Social Development told TASS on Thursday.

"At the moment, four citizens of Kyrgyzstan have suffered various injuries," a ministry spokeswoman said. According to her, two of them are in "stable condition," one has been sent to outpatient treatment.

"One victim had to be hospitalized in the district center of Lyalek, he received a gunshot wound and is still in serious condition," the spokeswoman said.

The Tajik side has so far reported seven casualties during the incident.

On April 28, a conflict broke out between local residents in the area of the Golovnoy water distribution point, which is regarded as the territory of Tajikistan but disputed by Kyrgyzstan.

On Thursday night, according to the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service, the situation escalated and remains tense as the standoff continues.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border is about 980 km long and has dozens of sections, which have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union. At present, in the process of border delimitation and demarcation, about 580 km of the border crossing line have already been defined. The last meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, the delegations were headed by the chairmen of the State Committees of National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. In some areas, from time to time, disputes and conflicts arise between local residents of border areas.