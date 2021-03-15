Sputnik V vaccine requested in EU, PACE president says

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been requested in the EU, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Rik Daems said during his meeting with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Monday, according to Duma TV report.

According to the report, the PACE president disclosed that the corresponding agency is looking into this option.

Meanwhile, European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker stated at a press conference Monday that the EU holds no procurement negotiations with Sputnik V producers at this point. He reminded that the Russian vaccine is currently not on the European vaccine portfolio, but, should EU member states decide to extend this portfolio, this could be put up for discussion.

On March 4, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) announced the initiation of the gradual expertise of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the regulator, specialists will assess the vaccine’s compliance with European standards on efficiency, safety and quality.

The Russian vaccine is currently in top 3 list in terms of approvals, issued by state regulators. As of today, the Sputnik V has been registered in in 50 countries with total population of over 1.3 billion people.