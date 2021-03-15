EU can authorize Russia’s Sputnik V jab not earlier than in May, official says

"Sputnik V is a vaccine worthy of universal interest. We are glad to cooperate with the producer company, let’s see if we can use the shot in Europe. However, we should review the production standards," he said. "I think that we will not be ready [to give an answer] before the end of April."

When asked if the authorization can be secured in May, the EMA representative said, "I think so."

On March 4, the EMA reported that the rolling review of the Russian jab had begun. The EU regulator stressed that specialists would check that the vaccine is up to par with EU standards of efficacy, safety and quality. Sputnik V ranks among the top three vaccines globally in the number of national use authorizations. Currently, the Russian shot has been registered in more than 50 countries around the world with the total population of over 1.3 billion people.