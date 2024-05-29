Lokomotiv Moscow FC parts ways with its striker Artyom Dzyuba — statement

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian football star Artyom Dzyuba, who recently played as a striker for Lokomotiv Moscow football club, has parted ways with the club, Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, "35-year-old striker Artem Dzyuba and FC Lokomotiv have ceased cooperation due to the expiration of the contract."

"The Lokomotiv football club thanks Dzyuba for his great and important contribution to the development of the club, for his goals, assists and constant desire to win, as well as for the great mood and positive atmosphere within the team. Thank you, Artem!" the statement added.