FSB detains Ukrainian agent plotting terrorist attack in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian citizen who, in coordination with Ukrainian special services, was plotting to commit a terrorist act in the Zaporozhye Region, the FSB press office said.

"The FSB has detained a citizen in the Zaporozhye Region who, through Telegram and Threema, proactively collected and transferred information to the Ukrainian side on officials of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration. Subsequently, on the instructions of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, the terrorist accomplice was planning to commit a terrorist act by laying an improvised explosive device," the statement said.

According to the special service, law enforcement officers found and seized an improvised explosive device at the suspect’s home. Investigators initiated two criminal cases under Article 275 ("Treason"), Part 1 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 205 ("Terrorist Act") and Part 3 of Article 223.1 ("Illegal Manufacture of Explosives") of the Russian Criminal Code.