Court arrests man accused of blowing up car of former SBU officer in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky Court has arrested Vladimir Golovchenko, 40, accused of blowing up the car of former officer of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasily Prozorov, until June 12, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court granted the investigation's motion, choosing remand in custody until June 12 as a measure of restraint for Vladimir Golovchenko," Judge Larisa Semyonova announced the decision.

According to materials in the case, the accused man has a residence permit in Ukraine, where his wife lives, and Kyrgyz citizenship. In this connection, an officer from the Investigative Committee said in court that Golovchenko might flee during the investigation if he is not remanded.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado belonging to former SBU officer Vasily Prozorov, who moved to Russia before the start of the special military operation, exploded last Friday on Korovinskoe Highway in Moscow’s north. The attackers planted a self-made explosive device under the bottom of the car. A criminal case has been opened under the article on attempted murder. Prozorov, who was injured, said that the Kiev regime was behind the assassination attempt.