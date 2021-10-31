Free choice of COVID-19 jab stimulates people to get inoculated - security official

MOSCOW, November 1. / TASS /. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev praised the marketing methods to promote the COVID-19 vaccination as effective, noting that free choice between different types of jabs was likely to speed up mass vaccination, according to the article ‘Six Lessons of One Pandemic’ published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on Monday.

"We cannot disregard purely marketing ploys, the promotion of COVID-19 drugs, the free choice between different types of vaccines," Medvedev stated in his article. "And international cooperation certainly plays a significant role here, both in terms of expanding the variety of jabs as well as introducing universal COVID-19 vaccine passports," the Russian security official noted.

According to Medvedev, it is necessary to make the vaccines more accessible, so that people can get inoculated quickly, free of charge and at the most convenient vaccination center.

The Security Council’s deputy chairman recalled that Russia saw very low vaccination rates in the previous autumn, when, given the 45% of herd immunity, over 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities were registered every day. "In order to encourage people to get vaccinated, employers use various incentives: days off, one-time payments, convenient individual work schedule. The same methods are used on a national scale, when those who have vaccination certificates get free access to public events and public places, can travel without restrictions, work [in office] and attend in-person classes. What is also essential is the personal example set by celebrities, leaders of public opinion as well as the country’s top officials," Medvedev said, pointing out that all these measures were not enough for developing responsible social behavior in such a challenging time.