Vector Center applies for registration of its vaccine EpiVacCorona-N

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. An application for the registration of the anti-COVID vaccine EpiVacCorona-N has been submitted to the Russian Health Ministry for registration, as follows from a post uploaded to the state register of medicines.

Earlier, the CEO of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, Rinat Maksyutov, said there were no fundamental distinctions between EpiVacCorona-N and the previous version EpiVacCorona.

"The vaccines are different from the standpoint of manufacturing techniques. This is precisely the main reason, why more clinical tests had to be carried out. In order to achieve largescale production, not hundreds of thousands, but millions of the vaccine doses, certain manufacturing problems had to be addressed, and this required some amendments," he explained.

EpiVacCorona, developed at the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, was a second vaccine to have been registered in Russia. The registration certificate was issued on October 14, 2020. About a month later the vaccine's developers were given permission to conduct post-registration research in different groups of patients, including elderly people.