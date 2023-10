MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Air defense forces in the Istra district northwest of Moscow downed a drone targeting the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his Telegram channel.

"Air defense forces in the Istra municipality repelled a drone attack targeting Moscow," Sobyanin said in a post. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage. Emergencies services are working at the scene, he added.