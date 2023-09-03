US-led coalition’s planes deliver strikes on two targets in Syria’s Homs governorate

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Four fighter jets of the US-led coalition delivered airstrikes on two targets in Syria’s Homs governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"From 0:52 a.m. to 0:55 a.m. four planes (two F-16 and two F-35 fighter jets) of the US-led coalition violated Syria’s airspace via the al-Tanf area and delivered airstrikes on two targets in the Homs governorate. The so-called coalition violated the November 8, 2017 memorandum on the de-escalation principles in southern Syria," he said.

According to Kulit, such actions of the coalition create risks of air incidents and accidents and deteriorate the situation in Syria’s airspace.

He also said that the coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times during the past day and seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported.