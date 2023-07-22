Zelensky acknowledged responsibility for state terrorism, senior lawmaker says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged his responsibility for state terrorism with his remarks about the Crimean Bridge, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee Leonid Slutsky said on his Telegram channel, adding that the Ukrainian leader was given a carte blanche by the West to murder civilians.

In his video address to the Aspen Institute’s annual security forum on July 21, the Ukrainian president called the Crimean Bridge a target "that must be neutralized."

"Zelensky has acknowledged the guilt for state terrorism. The Crimean Bridge is a military target for Kiev, which must be ‘neutralized, the junta boss said to silent approval of the collective West during the security forum in Aspen," Slutsky said.

He added that Zelensky was given a carte blanche and funds from "his masters" to murder civilians, "including via terrorist methods, with cluster munitions and uranium tip shells."

On July 17, two Ukrainian maritime drones attacked the Crimean Bridge, killing two adults and injuring a minor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held Kiev responsible for the attack. He underscored that this was a brutal and militarily pointless crime.