World’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform sails to Murmansk

MURMANSK, September 15. /TASS/. The Severny Polyus (North Pole) unique ice-resistant self-propelled platform of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) on Wednesday sailed to Murmansk, from where it will leave for the North Pole - 41 expedition, the Murmansk Sea Fish Port’s press service told TASS.

"The North Pole ice-resistant platform has sailed to Murmansk, now it is at roadstead in the Kola Bay," the press service said.

On September 15, the North Pole is due to leave for the maiden expedition to high latitudes. The New Siberian Islands have been chosen as the location from where the platform will begin drifting. According to AARI, the expedition’s key task is to provide ice forecasts along the Northern Sea Route. Besides, geologists onboard the platform will study the shelf’s outer boundary, the scientists will perform a full range of glaciological studies and general climate studies (carbon transfers, microplastics in water and ice).

"Our specialists have been watching five ice foes, where the camp could be organized. We’ll make the final choice upon arrival there. For about 7 - 10 days, the vessel would be freezing into the ice. During that time, our specialists will be organizing a scientific camp around the platform," AARI’s Director Alexander Makarov told TASS.

According to him, the obtained data with a variety of variables will be transmitted online to the mainland to pinpoint ice forecasts for the safe and efficient navigation along the Northern Sea Route.

The North Pole is world’s first ice-resistant self-propelled platform, which can be used as a research center for year-round expeditions to the Arctic Ocean’s high latitudes. The platform does not require an icebreaker; it may drift for up to two years and sail back to the port. It is equipped to receive heavy helicopters of the Mil Mi-8 AMT (Mi-17) type. The North Pole offers comfortable and safe conditions for work when the air temperature is minus 50 degrees and the humidity is 85%. The vessel’s speed is at least ten knots. The platform takes aboard 14 crew members and 34 researchers.