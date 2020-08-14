{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Belarus sanctions may hit Moscow and Europe chooses LNG over Russian gas

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 14
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Western sanctions against Belarus might hit Russia

Protests in Belarus will result in losses for Russia if Moscow officially supports Minsk and shares the burden of Western sanctions with it, or even if Russia completely withdraws from the situation, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. In any case, it seems that Moscow will have to forget about the timely repayment of Minsk’s debt to Russia in the amount of almost $8 bln. Experts interviewed by the newspaper believe that Moscow would have to help Minsk with the repayment of other foreign loans for another $10 bln. And if ties are severed, then Russia will lose an ally worth some $9-10 bln of investment per year.

Read also
Authorities start releasing people detained in Belarusian protests

In the first hypothetical scenario, with Moscow officially and openly supporting Minsk, Moscow would directly or indirectly assume the sanctions burden of Minsk, the newspaper writes. "It is obvious that now there are very serious risks of restricting access to borrowed capital. To repay foreign currency debts, Belarus needs to borrow, and if sanctions follow, the list of possible lenders would shrink to the minimum," Chief analyst at Alor Broker Aleksey Antonov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

The second scenario is that Moscow completely withdraws from the events in Minsk, allowing the situation take its course. According to the most conservative estimates, Russia's instant losses would exceed $20 bln. "Our countries are carrying out many joint projects in the field of geological exploration and nature management, medicine, space industry, energy, agriculture, industry, science," Associate professor of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Diana Stepanova said. According to the expert, Belarus may begin to take an increased fee for the transit of Russian goods or refuse to fulfill its financial obligations to Russia. "Russia runs the risk of losing virtually the only remaining land transport artery with Europe," Stepanova added.

Although there are other assessments in the expert community. "Events in Belarus by themselves do not have a serious impact on the Russian economy due to the small size of the Belarusian economy compared to Russia’s," Associate professor at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service Sergey Khestanov told the newspaper. He noted that "in theory, sanctions pressure on Russia could also increase, but this will mainly depend on the outcome of the political struggle in the United States."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: A US-Chinese tech war could be a win for Russia

The confrontation between the United States and China is spilling into an increasing number of sectors and industries. From trade contradictions, the conflict has spread to the technology sector and mutual ideological claims. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, direct financial constraints should be expected next. Experts told the newspaper that the current confrontation could lead to a full-fledged cold war between the two countries, which will have negative consequences for the entire global economy, including Russia.

Read also
China says demand to sell TikTok to US company is political pressure

It is impossible to predict the further development of relations between the United States and China, professor of the Department of Oriental Studies at MGIMO Alexey Voskresensky told the newspaper. However, now that the two largest economic superpowers are "separating," the confrontation between them could lead to a cold war, he said.

At the same time, Russia can also get its benefits from this "war", experts told the newspaper. "The planned US sanctions for activities with Chinese IT companies, including Huawei and ZTE, can help Russian manufacturers in terms of competition," Director of the information technology department at CROC IT company Maria Ukolova said. Potential difficulties for Chinese manufacturers will help Russian products be more competitive, she added.

Russian scientists and engineers would benefit from the technological war between the United States and China, which gives them the opportunity to stay in the country and work in the field of high technologies, Finam analyst Leonid Delitsyn agrees. "The Russian market is not as big as the American, but it is still attractive. This is a plus for those who use equipment made in China, although from the point of view of developing their own technologies it creates a certain obstacle - why make your own, if there is an inexpensive alternative from large manufacturers," the expert told the newspaper.

 

Kommersant: Israel signs first diplomatic agreement with an Arabic state in 26 years

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a deal to normalize relations with the agreement that was negotiated with the mediation of the United States. Israel agreed to suspend its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. According to experts interviewed by Kommersant, the deal might be controversial, but it could bring major political gains to all parties - especially to Trump right before the elections.

According to the document, in the coming days the delegations of the two countries will meet in order to sign bilateral agreements in various fields - from security and economy to tourism. It was noted that the three countries - the US included - share similar views on security threats in the region.

Read also
Israeli army says it’s time to ‘transcend conflict’ with Lebanon

The reaction of Israelis and Arabs to the agreement is ambiguous, the newspaper writes. However, "Most Israelis, like many citizens of Arab countries, will perceive this step as progress," expert at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya Ksenia Svetlova told Kommersant. She recalled that Israel and the UAE had been moving towards this agreement for decades, but the regional agenda hindered its conclusion. "Now the Gulf countries see benefits in relations with Israel, including those for the sake of confronting Iran. The Palestinian topic, which was used to unite the Arabs, faded into the background," the expert noted. She added that the agreement with the UAE is a victory for Benjamin Netanyahu, which will be a significant bonus in his struggle for power, even in the event of the next early elections.

President Trump also received an election bonus - peace between Israel and the Palestinians remained almost his only unfulfilled pre-election promise. "Despite the lack of tangible progress on the 'deal of the century', Trump will certainly present his Middle East policy as successful to his supporters and donors," Senior researcher at MGIMO Maxim Suchkov told Kommersant.

 

Kommersant: European consumers choose LNG over Russian gas

In the first half of the year, Gazprom curbed its gas sales to Europe much faster than most of its competitors. The company reduced its exports to non-CIS countries by 18%, while market demand fell by only 6.5% due to the coronavirus and a warm winter, Kommersant writes. Germany, Gazprom's largest customer, has cut gas purchases that it got almost exclusively from Russia. By contrast, LNG suppliers - Qatar and the United States - have gradually increased their share in the European market. Analysts told the newspaper that in the second half of the year Gazprom would be able to partially restore supplies, but tough competition with LNG would not go away.

Read also
Gazprom signs contract with Mytilineos to supply gas to Greece until 2030

In January-June, Gazprom cut gas exports to Europe by 18% to 78.9 billion cubic meters (bcm). In the main sales market - in Western Europe - supplies fell by 17% to 60 bcm. At the same time, exports to Germany, the largest market for Russian gas, fell by 25% to 20.1 blm, to Italy - by 14.6% to 9.9 bcm. The worst dynamics was shown by Turkey - exports to this country, where Gazprom has specially built the direct gas pipeline TurkStream, collapsed by 41% to 4.7 bcm, Kommersant writes.

According to experts, the situation could be more favorable for Gazprom the second half of the year. So far, however, supplies in July-August continue to fall drastically. However, starting from Q4, support for Gazprom's supplies may be provided by prices under old contracts with oil product price adjustment, gas analyst at the Skolkovo Energy Center of the Moscow School of Management Sergey Kapitonov told the newspaper. "A lot will depend on the marketing strategy in Turkey, where the supply situation has become catastrophic," Kapitonov added. In his opinion, although the second half of the year may turn out to be somewhat easier for Gazprom from the point of view of economic factors, competition will not become less fierce - if gas prices in Europe rise, then LNG producers will also increase supplies to Europe.

 

Izvestia: Russia’s business borrows more amid threat of second COVID wave

In April-June, small and medium-sized businesses in Russia took out loans for 699.5 bln rubles ($9.59 bln), which is 26% more than a year earlier, Izvestia writes citing the data of the United Credit Bureau, SPARK, and Frank Research Group. At the same time, contrary to expectations, in the midst of the coronavirus, micro and small companies were able to improve payment discipline, as well as attract new loans at preferential rates. A slight deterioration in the quality of the portfolio occurred in medium-sized businesses. Experts told the newspaper that future will largely depend on the epidemiological situation.

Read also
Russian economy remains stable, despite pandemic, says PM

Alfa Bank told Izvestia that business recovery after a period of restrictions is indeed happening faster than anticipated, and the worst expectations were not met. This was evidenced by the growing trend of clients leaving credit holidays for the standard repayment schedule.

If the Russian economy continues to recover in the second half of 2020, then there will be no significant growth in delinquencies and restructuring on SME loans, managing director of the corporate ratings group at NKR agency Dmitry Orekhov told the newspaper. If the second wave of the pandemic comes in the next months, banks would not be able to avoid deterioration in the quality of the loan portfolio of small and medium-sized businesses, he summed up.

The Bank of Russia told Izvestia that forecasts for further lending to SMEs depend on the pace of economic recovery in the second half of the year. If there are no new restrictive measures, many companies will cope with a temporary period of declining revenues and gradually return to normal levels of operation.

 

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Minsk steps up repressions and Macron accused of trying to reconquer Lebanon
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 13
Read more
Russia’s top brass to sign contracts for building six corvettes
From October, the Amur Shipyard will be able to obtain loans at a 5% concessional rate
Read more
Preparations for testing Russian coronavirus vaccine to begin in Brazil next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus
Read more
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
Read more
Afghan president recalls ambassador to Russia
The reasons are not reported
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52M combat helicopter makes debut flight
The vehicle incorporates the best technical solutions earlier tested on helicopters, the Industry and Trade Ministry said
Read more
EU mulls imposing sanctions on Belarus
Borrell recalled that in 2015-2016 the EU took a few big steps to lift some sanctions that were imposed against Minsk back in 2004
Read more
Lukashenko says protests were orchestrated from Poland, UK, Czech Republic
According to Lukashenko, Russian, Polish and Ukrainian citizens attempted to take part in mass protests
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets by year-end
The Russian defense minister earlier said that the ministry had signed a contract on 76 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets
Read more
Russia is first to register COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, Putin says
Putin says one of his daughters tested COVID-19 vaccine on herself
Read more
US on wrong track imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 — German foreign minister
The German top diplomat stressed that no state can dictate the EU energy policy by means of threats
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
US put to a vote draft UNSC resolution on Iran - source
This is a draft resolution on prolonging the arms embargo against the country
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine may cause short-term changes in body, expert thinks
The top-ranking physician recalled that several people of high standing had been inoculated on their own initiative
Read more
Remembering the Kursk nuclear-powered submarine disaster
August 12, 2020 marks 20 years since the heaviest disaster in the post-war history of the nation’s submarine fleet
Read more
Suspected coordinators of mass protests detained in Minsk — Belarusian agency
Protests flared up in Minsk after the results of the August 9 presidential election were announced
Read more
Date of UN Security Council’s P5 summit yet to be set, preparations underway — Lavrov
"We are currently working on aspects of the forthcoming event," Lavrov said
Read more
Russia exposes many cyberattacks coming from Germany — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, more than 50 government offices were targeted
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US planes over Black Sea
The US planes were prevented from violating Russia’s state border, according to the National Defense Management Center
Read more
Baltic countries, Poland ready to broker settlement in Belarus
According to the press service of Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda the leaders of the four countries adopted a special declaration on the issue
Read more
Doctors and teachers will be first to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine, health minister says
Read more
Attempts to find ‘Russian connection’ to unrest in Belarus groundless — diplomat
Russia observes attempts of foreign interference in Belarus' affairs aimed at splitting the society, the spokeswoman said
Read more
Venezuela ready to test Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Russian Health Minister informed that the vaccine had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials
Read more
Police push demonstrators back outside Belarusian embassy in Moscow
Protesters have been gathering in front of the Belarusian embassy since Sunday, the day of the presidential election in the country
Read more
Russia receives request for 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses from 20 states
Russia is working on an aid program for poor countries to vaccinate against COVID-19, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Tu-160M2, Tu-22M3M bombers to get communications suite from latest Su-57 fighter
The system is characterized by high reliability, speedy information transmission, a small weight and energy efficiency, according to Ruselectronics Group
Read more
US Central Command claims Iranian military overtook ship in international waters
The Wila tanker sailing under the Liberian flag was headed from the UAE port of Al Hamriyah to an anchorage belonging to the UAE near the city of Khor Fakkan on the coast of the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project to be implemented shortly, says Lavrov
Moscow considers the exterritorial approach in imposing sanctions, same as the unilateral approach used by the US and EU, unacceptable, the top diplomat underscored
Read more
Press review: Russia's plans for coronavirus vaccine and why Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 12
Read more
Russian Navy upgraded missile frigate takes to sea for trials
The frigate is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet by the end of this year
Read more
Russia to set up continuous assembly line for Su-57 fifth-generation fighters
The plans are to deliver 76 Su-57 aircraft platforms to the Defense Ministry by 2028, according to official data
Read more
Lithuania, Latvia, Poland float plan to resolve crisis in Belarus
According to the Lithuanian leader, the Belarusian government should first of all cease to apply force to those protesting against the results of the presidential election
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine to enter circulation on January 1, 2021
To date, 897,599 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Russian vaccine will protect from COVID-19 for at least two years, developer says
Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus
Read more
Belarus women form human chains in solidarity with protesters
The morning manifestation in downtown Minsk extended within the day into uptown Minsk, as well as into other cities
Read more
Russian vaccine against COVID-19 subject to coordinated information attacks — developer
According to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the politicized approach of a number of Western countries jeopardizes the lives of their citizens
Read more
Ex-PM Medvedev: US trying to use Internet as its fiefdom
Dmitry Medvedev recalled the US administration’s decision regarding owners of such social networks as WeChat and apps linked to it
Read more
First registered COVID-19 vaccine worldwide is named Sputnik V
The vaccine got its name after the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union
Read more
All volunteers inoculated with Vector vaccine in good health — sanitary watchdog
After monitoring the health of the first stage participants for five days, a decision will be made on the second inoculation of the first stage volunteers leading to the first inoculation of the second stage volunteers, according to the agency
Read more
Russia plans to make 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine per month in December-January
The entire country will be provided with the appropriate drug within a year, according to the expert
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm
The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed with its tail landing gear wheel broken
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Forces to start receiving attack drones in 2021 — deputy commander
Russian troops currently have in service unmanned aerial vehicles of short and medium range
Read more
Foreign criticism of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine groundless, health minister says
Russia on August 11 was the first to have registered its coronavirus vaccine
Read more
No grounds to postpone registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccine, expert says
This vaccine wasn’t developed from scratch, the expert noted
Read more
Unknown armed men raid Yandex, Uber offices in Minsk
Yandex offices are blocked, including several employees within
Read more
Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan discuss regional issues in phone call
The Russian side emphasized the importance of avoiding any actions that could enflame tensions
Read more
Israel scrutinizes Russian coronavirus vaccine
According to official information, Russia received preliminary applications to purchase more than one billion doses of its breakthrough vaccine from 20 countries
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Pompeo says US may consider sanctions against Belarus
Secretary of State noted that the US "were incredibly troubled by the election and deeply disappointed that it wasn't more free and more fair"
Read more
Hundreds of girls with white flowers gather in Minsk in act of solidarity with opposition
Holding hands, they chanted, "We believe, we can, we will win!"
Read more