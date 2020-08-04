Israeli army says it’s time to ‘transcend conflict’ with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces said on Tuesday the Jewish state offered humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon after the deadly Beirut port blast, adding that it was time to ‘transcend conflict’ between the two neighbors.

"Israel has offered to send humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon via security and international channels," IDF said. "This is the time to transcend conflict."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the head of the Jewish state’s National Security Council Meir Ben Shabat to discuss ways of sending aid to Beirut with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu gave the permission to render humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon. The minister tasked National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabat to speak with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov and find out what else can Israel do to help Lebanon," the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin offered his condolences to the people of Lebanon and offered assistance to the country.

"We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time," he wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli Foreign Minsitry said earlier on Tuesday that at the direction of Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, Israel has offered humanitarian medical assistance to the government of Lebanon via security and international channels.

Israel’s Kan public radio station said Israel had also expressed readiness to receive people hurt in the blast for medical treatment.

Kan said earlier in the day citing a source in Israel’s political system that Israel "had nothing to do with" the Beirut blast.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut port district on Tuesday, sending a shockwave that ripped through residential areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings in the vicinity.

The Lebanese Interior Ministry said the disaster was caused by detonation of more than 50 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port since being confiscated from a ship nine years ago.