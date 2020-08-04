Hundreds injured after massive explosions rock Lebanese capital

TASS, August 4. Hundreds of people have been injured in devastating explosions in the port of Lebanon’s Beirut Tuesday, Al Arabiya TV reports.

According to the channel, the explosions went off in the city port, injuring hundreds of people and causing significant damage to buildings. At least six people were killed.

"Six bodies were found in the port of the Lebanese capital city, where a blast occurred at a fireworks warehouse a while ago," Al Arabiya News Channel quoted Lebanese media.