Gazprom signs contract with Mytilineos to supply gas to Greece until 2030

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Gazprom Export, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, and Greece’s Mytilineos S.A. concluded a long-term contract for the supply of natural gas, the Russian company said. The contract provides for the delivery of gas to Greece from 2020 to 2030.

The document was signed by Vice Chair of the Gazprom Management Committee, Director General of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova and Chairman of the Board, General Director of Mytilineos S.A., Evangelos Mytilineos.

"The cooperation between Gazprom Export and Mytilineos proves the demand for Russian gas on the Greek market and will further strengthen the interaction of our countries in the energy sector," Burmistrova said.

"This long-term contract will strengthen Mytilineos’s competitiveness in the region’s gas market and make a significant contribution to maximizing the efficiency of our assets in industry and the electric power industry," Mitilineos added.

Gazprom Export and Mytilineos S.A. have been cooperating since 2017 on the basis of short-term contracts. In 2019, Mytilineos S.A. received 588 mln cubic meters of Russian gas. In 2020, the parties agreed to continue cooperation on the basis of a long-term contract.

Founded in 1990, Mytilineos S.A. occupies a leading position in the sectors of metallurgy, turnkey construction of electric power facilities, electricity and gas trade in Greece. The company's shares are traded on the Athens Exchange. Its consolidated revenue is 2.3 billion euros.