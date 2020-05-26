Georgia negotiated 15% gas price reduction with Gazprom

TBILISI, May 26. /TASS/. Georgia has revised the current contract with the Russian gas holding Gazprom and negotiated an approximately 15% imported gas price cut, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava told reporters on Tuesday.

"Considering the intensified competition and the global decline of petroleum products prices, we have revised the contract with Gazprom at present, which will facilitate the gas price reduction. I will not give specific figures to you on the basis of the commercial secret but I would like to say that the natural gas price will be lowered approximately by 15%," Turnava said.

In 2019, Georgia purchased 160 mln cubic meters of gas from Russia, which totaled about 5% of total imports. The country plans to buy about 170 mln cubic meters of gas from Gazprom in this year.