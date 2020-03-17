{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Press review: COVID-19 crashing global economy and influencing US Democratic debate

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 17
© REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Media: Coronavirus drives global economy into turbulence

 

Oil prices will keep dropping lower than $30 per barrel this spring but may rise to $40-45 in the second half of the year, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. However, if any worst-case scenario comes true, global GDP will not exceed one percent and oil prices will remain at the $25-35 level. At the same time, the US Federal Reserve’s move to cut interest rates to near zero makes it clear that the world is heading for a deep recession.

No one can predict at the moment, how long the trade war on the oil market and the coronavirus pandemic will last, as well as whether regulators will be able to keep the global financial system from slipping into a crisis, IC Freedom Finance Analyst Elena Belyayeva said.

Read also
Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite

The oil market collapse and the coronavirus pandemic will inevitably result in a wave of bankruptcies and nationalizations in many countries. Tour operators, air carriers and hotels are facing the biggest risks, Aton Leading Strategist Alexei Kaminsky pointed out. According to him, car manufacturers, caterers and oil and gas companies may also face difficulties.

Director of the BCS Broker sales office Vyacheslav Abramov, in turn, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that it was hard to tell what consequences the coronavirus would have and what its impact on the global economy would be. "No one thought that the virus would spread so fast and the death rate would be so high in a number of countries, making governments take tough measures, including quarantines and border closures," the expert explained.

"Losses cannot be assessed until the pandemic is past its peak. However, it is clear that it will take the world much time to plunge into a crisis and overcome it. Even if a vaccine is created and the coronavirus pandemic ends, the global economy will not recover before the end of the year," AMarkets Analytics Department Chief Artem Deyev emphasized.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Turkey fail to unblock key highway in Idlib

Moscow has given Ankara additional time to reach an agreement with the Syrian opposition and deal with terrorists who blocked the first Russian-Turkish patrol on March 15. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government will seek to ensure security along the M4 highway in Syria’s Idlib province, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. However, the terrorists situated there are unlikely to back down so easily.

Protests in areas not controlled by Damascus erupted a day before the launch of the patrol mission. On March 14, large groups of people blocked the M4 roadway that connects the cities of Aleppo and Latakia. Attempts were made to present the activity as a spontaneous civilian protest against Russia’s policy, which involved women and children. However, photos and videos from the site show quite a lot of armed men among the protesters.

Russia and Turkey held consultations and decided not to engage in a confrontation with the demonstrators. Russia’s Defense Ministry agreed to give the Turks more time to resolve the situation.

"Turkey can be expected to keep its promise," military expert Vladislav Shurygin said. "It is perfectly clear to Erdogan that the issue of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Idlib will have to be addressed in any case. He will definitely prefer to deal with loyal units of the Syrian people’s army whom he can influence," he explained.

Russia earlier ensured the safe movement of Turkish patrol cars through Kurdish-populated areas in Syria’s north. It’s time for Ankara to return the favor and ensure security along the M4 highway, the expert added.

Turkey will fulfill its obligation to disarm militants in Idlib, provided that Russia abides by its own obligations, Turkish lawmaker Ozturk Yilmaz told the newspaper. "The launch of joint Russian-Turkish patrols along the M4 road in southern Idlib is a positive step but the most important thing right now is for both parties to keep their word," he pointed out.

 

Izvestia: Moscow seeks to cooperate with British parliament

Russia is ready to restore cooperation with British lawmakers but it is up to London to take the next step, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Izvestia. However, in his view, parliamentary cooperation is unlikely to resume in the near future.

On March 3, Kelin met with the United Kingdom All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia. The meeting’s participants discussed the prospects of restoring ties between the two counties’ lawmakers. The Russian envoy described the meeting as constructive.

Read also
UK in principle supports Russia's proposal to hold summit of UNSC permanent members

"I got the impression that they were interested in hearing Russia’s point of view on pressing bilateral and global issues," he noted. However, according to him, the position of most members of both houses of the British parliament hardly differs from the current Conservative government’s approach, which keeps political contacts suspended.

"Our position remains unchanged, we believe that we don’t need to relaunch parliamentary dialogue more than the British do," Kelin pointed out. "Undoubtedly, we are determined to give a meaningful response to all possible initiatives aimed at its gradual restoration but we have no wish to impose ourselves on them," the envoy added.

"British legislators are compelled to be guided by decisions that they made during an artificial and imaginary crisis [following the Salisbury incident]. In particular, the British delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union refused to officially communicate with their Russian counterparts," the ambassador noted. The mutual removal of sanctions on lawmakers could become an important step towards improving the political atmosphere between Russia and the UK, the Russian envoy emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: COVID-19 wins Democratic debate

The COVID-19 pandemic has interfered in America’s presidential election campaign, creating unusual conditions for a debate between Democratic hopefuls Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders and influencing its result, as none of the candidates was declared the winner, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Both politicians made their best to show they took the epidemiological threat seriously. There was no audience in the CNN studio, while Sanders and Biden bumped elbows instead of shaking hands and stood two meters from each other.

Read also
Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19

During the debate, both Sanders and Biden repeated the ideas they had voiced before. As for the fight against the coronavirus, both called for carrying out mass testing, increasing the number of hospital beds and providing financial assistance to those affected by the virus. After the debate was over, CNN announced that none of the participants had been able to secure a victory. According to commentators, both Sanders and Biden performed poorly.

Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies Vladimir Vasilyev pointed out that the left wing of the Democratic Party had reasons to expect that its voice would be heard once the party started outlining its program and choosing its candidate for vice president. "At the same time, it’s clear that the coronavirus is having more impact on the election campaign than the personalities and views of the candidates. If the pandemic seriously affects the economy, it will reduce [incumbent US President Donald] Trump’s chances of being re-elected. The country’s current economic growth is his electoral advantage. If he loses it, the Democrats’ odds will improve," the expert pointed out.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Air carriers caught in perfect storm

The suspension of a number of flights and the weakening ruble may lead to a crisis in the Russian aviation industry, Rossiyskaya Gazeta noted, citing experts.

On Monday, Russia imposed restrictions on flights to and from European Union countries, Switzerland and Norway. Similar measures were taken earlier in relation to China, South Korea and Iran. Air carriers are also suspending other international flights as countries issue entry bans.

Read also
Russia partly suspends air service with EU states

Most of the expenditures by airline companies, which include technical maintenance, fuel and pilots’ salaries, are based on foreign currency rates. This is why the market may face "a perfect storm" this year, said Senior Expert at Higher School of Economics’ Institute for Transport and Transport Politics Fyodor Borisov.

"It is highly likely that we will see Russian airlines go bankrupt in the third quarter of the year. Unfortunately, there have already been precedents in Europe," head of AviaPort analytical department Oleg Panteleyev noted.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Central Bank has announced a package of measures aimed at easing regulations for banks in a bid to help air carriers and the tourism industry pull through the coronavirus pandemic with minimum losses. It will be now easier for banks to modify the loans of transportation and tourist companies affected by the coronavirus.

However, experts are confident that once these tough times are over, the aviation industry will continue to grow, though it will take a long time for the demand to recover.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Tags
Donald Trump
Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 16
Read more
Gazprom halts Power of Siberia gas pipeline for maintenance until April 1
The pipeline launched in December 2019 currently supplies natural gas to Russia's Far East and China
Read more
Russian military police heading to meet with Turkish troops for patrol mission in Idlib
The mission will be carried out in accordance with an agreement reached by the presidents of Russia and Turkey on March 5
Read more
Militants sought to disrupt Russian-Turkish patrol mission
Terrorists sought to use civilians, including women and children, as human shields, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
India likely to buy additional batch of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets — official
India currently has more than 60 MiG-29 aircarft
Read more
Russia imposes entry ban for foreigners from March 18 to May 1 over coronavirus risks
Read more
Amendments bill consistent with articles 1, 2 and 9 of Russia’s Constitution — court
The ruling of the Russian Constitutional Court on the constitutional amendments bill will enter into force immediately, the Russian Constitutional Court informed Monday
Read more
Russia scientists invent 15-minute portable coronavirus test device
The device uses the isothermal polymerase chain reaction
Read more
Russia’s top brass to unveil Buk-M3 air defense system at Victory Day parade
Overall, the military parade will involve 225 weapon systems, of which 24 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier
Read more
Oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia may benefit both - experts
Saudi Arabia may reach production level of 12 mln barrels per day (bpd) in 3-6 months, Director of ACRA corporate rating group Vasily Tanurkov said
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Austria increases to 206
On March 10, Austria announced a ban on major mass events, involving more than 500 people outdoors and more than 100 people indoors
Read more
US Federal Reserve sends signal by slashing interest rate to near zero — Accounts Chamber
The Federal Reserve earlier announced the measure to cut the key interest rate by a full percentage point, returning it to a range of 0 to 0.25% amid the global coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Russia closes border with Belarus over coronavirus
The Russian PM noted that the coronavirus was brought in Russia by people, who had come from other countries
Read more
Hague court rules it has no jurisdiction over Kiev’s claims on Crimea coastal state rights
Ukraine must present a revised version of its claims by November 20, after which, Russia will have until August 20, 2021 to issue a response, the court informed
Read more
Russia managed to offset all losses from sanctions — Putin
Putin agreed that the losses were significant
Read more
Aeroflot suspends flights to 16 more destinations
Thus, it will suspend flights to Prague, Frankfurt, Munich, Thessaloniki, Barcelona, Zurich, Copenhagen, Oslo, Chisinau, Vilnius, Warsaw, Tallinn, Vienna, Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand
Read more
US deliberately hampers Iran’s anti-coronavirus efforts — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The reason behind the numerous fatalities is not only the infection itself, but also the fact that the US is deliberately hindering efforts to counter it," the ministry said
Read more
Russia sets up council coordinating anti-coronavirus efforts - PM
It will also bring together regional governors and all the persons concerned
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Guatemala reports first coronavirus case
The person who had contracted the virus has been taken to the hospital
Read more
US Commerce Department blacklisted two Russian companies
The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Russian companies Avilon Ltd. and Technomar
Read more
Hong Kong commences clinical tests of potential coronavirus cure
Currently, 149 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong
Read more
Russia will have enough of resources for 6 years at current oil prices - Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov noted that all measures of social support will be implemented
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up from 59 to 63 in past day
These people had visited Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland
Read more
Putin takes shot at sky-high salaries of public company CEOs
The Russian president believes that to a certain extent this was a result of the general free market value of services provided by the managerial personnel of this level
Read more
Saudi Arabia, US caused market collapse to destabilize situation in Russia - experts
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would be able to decently go through the period of instability due to turbulence and the threat of coronavirus spread
Read more
Russia’s PM orders to prepare priority actions plan due to coronavirus
According to Mikhail Mishustin, it is also necessary to simplify the supply process both domestically and from abroad
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up to 93
Seven Russian coronavirus patients got infected inside the country, according to the deputy PM
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases outside China exceeds that in that country
By now as many as 81,028 coronavirus cases have been reported from China, and 81,321 such cases - from other countries
Read more
Moscow - Berlin trains suspended due to coronavirus
Trains with the destination in Moscow will stop making trips on March 16
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
Russia suspends trains to and from Ukraine, Moldova over coronavirus
Russia earlier suspended trains to and from the French city of Nice and Germany’s capital of Berlin, as well as through coaches to and from the Czech capital of Prague
Read more
Putin discusses measures to combat COVID-19 with Estonian leader
As of Monday morning, 205 cases of COVID-19 were documented in Estonia and 93 in Russa
Read more
Indian Army decides to purchase 400 more T-90S battle tanks — Russian military official
According to the Military Balance 2019 handbook published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, over 1,025 T-90S tanks are operational in the Indian Army at present
Read more
Russian government orders to close border with Poland, Norway for foreigners on Sunday
The Foreign Ministry is tasked with notifying Poland, Norway and other states whose interests might be affected by the implementation of the regulation
Read more
Peru declares state of emergency, closes borders over coronavirus
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra said that the state of emergency in the country will stay in effect for 15 days
Read more
Latest Msta-S artillery systems arrive for troops in Russia’s south
The upgraded howitzers feature a new automated fire control system, a higher rate of fire and the possibility to use digital electronic maps to accelerate finding positions on the terrain, according to official data
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Test systems for coronavirus available in all Russian regions
All the diagnostic laboratories of the agency in Russia have required equipment in sufficient numbers and specialists for use of developed diagnostic tools, Rospotrebnadzor said
Read more
Kremlin sees no grounds to introduce state of emergency over coronavirus in Russia
According to the emergency operations center, 63 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia
Read more
Russia unlikely to use electronic warfare on NATO ships in Black Sea massively — expert
Modern plans do not involve seizure of control and jamming of any frequencies, the counter-admiral said
Read more
Russia, Turkey may soon sign contract on 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems
Under the contract, Turkey will be involved in the production process, according to the top brass
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
Putin sets up coronavirus response working group under Russian State Council
The group of 19 members will be chaired by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
Read more
Coronavirus cases rise to 59 in Russia in past day
Аll the 14 Russians infected with the novel coronavirus travelled to the European Union in the past two weeks
Read more
Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 16
Read more
Many countries opt for Russian combat equipment despite sanctions — official
Some countries and concrete persons are running real risks opting to buy Russian equipment, the military official stated
Read more
Putin says Europe hit harder from sanctions than Russia
As an example, Putin pointed to job cuts in European countries, brought on by dwindling trade with Russia
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Glonass-M satellite launched from Plesetsk spaceport
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises from 34 to 45
All of them visited Italy, France and Austria lately
Read more