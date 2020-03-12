UK in principle supports Russia's proposal to hold summit of UNSC permanent members

LONDON, March 12. /TASS/. The United Kingdom in principle support Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020, a British Government Spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"In principle, the UK supports a meeting of P5 leaders in the future, to discuss international peace and security," the spokesperson said. "We're in contact with the Russian government to discuss further details of their proposal," the spokesperson added.

On January 23, Putin said in his speech at the World Holocaust Forum that he proposes to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, France) in 2020. The initiative was supported by China, France and the UN leadership.