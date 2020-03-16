Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite

Vedomosti: Russian government drafts plan to support economy amid coronavirus spread The government will come up with a plan to support Russia’s economy, which is expected to be approved this week, Vedomosti writes citing two federal officials. It provides for the creation of a fund of 300 bln rubles ($4.1 bln), tax breaks for businesses and paid sick leave for quarantined individuals.

The government suggests supporting businesses, regions and state-run companies, but taking care of the population is a top-priority issue. Plans are also in store to monitor the labor market situation in order to prevent any rise in unemployment. To stop the spread of the epidemic, government officials propose providing the necessary materials for the production of test systems to detect the infection, the draft anti-crisis plan says. That’s the document’s core value, the paper quotes Alexandra Suslina of the Economic Expert Group as saying. Until a full-scale epidemiological assessment is carried out, all measures will be inaccurate and will not work to their fullest. For his part, Professor of the New Economic School Oleg Shibanov described the proposed measures as useful and proportionate. He noted though that some of these steps, such as tax cuts, investment support measures and regional issues could not solve the problem quickly. The attempt to help businesses and the public overcome the crisis will not compensate for all the losses, warned BCS Global Markets Chief Economist Vladimir Tikhomirov. If the situation evolves along the lines of a worst-case scenario, the government will have to come up with additional measures and earmark more funds. It may also have to cut costs to compensate for anti-crisis measures, he added. Izvestia: Envoy praises Russia’s timely aid to China amid COVID-19 epidemic Moscow has supplied Beijing with more than 2.2 mln protective medical kits during the novel coronavirus epidemic, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Izvestia. The diplomat noted that Russia’s assistance to China was sincere, timely and comprehensive. "First of all, President Vladimir Putin sent Chairman Xi Jinping a telegram expressing sympathy and also expressed public support for China on numerous occasions. The Russian government dispatched a military aircraft to transport medical face masks, gloves, safety glasses and materials with a volume of 23 tonnes, a total of 2,227,000 sets," he stressed.

"Many leading Russian media outlets have repeatedly published articles and reports expressing support for China in the fight against the epidemic. People from various walks of life recorded videos supporting China and Wuhan. That was very moving," he added. Measures taken by China to contain the COVID-19 epidemic have yielded positive results, and control over the spread of the virus remains a major task for Beijing, the ambassador went on to say. He assured that the consequences of the novel coronavirus on the country’s economy will be short-lived, adding that it brought unexpected advantages to some industries, in particular, online sales, which are booming. In addition, China is ready, together with all interested countries, to take all necessary preventive measures, and beef up control at checkpoints in order to protect the health and safety of peoples in all countries. "At the same time, China is ready to strengthen international anti-epidemic cooperation," he stressed. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ankara’s regional foes unite, edge towards Turkish borders Egyptian authorities are trying to establish contacts between Damascus and Syrian Kurdish units, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes citing Arab media reports. According to the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, these mediatory efforts backed by the Persian Gulf’s key monarchies - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - who are Turkey’s main regional rivals, seek to counter Erdogan’s actions in northern Syria. Egypt plans to persuade the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a multinational alliance based on the Kurdish people’s self-defense units, to foster dialogue with Damascus.

Earlier this year, UAE diplomats revved up contacts with Syrian government officials discussing options for rebuilding some of the country’s war-torn regions. Riyadh adheres to a more cautious approach towards Damascus’ "rehabilitation," but everything seems to suggest that it is not completely brushing the idea aside. This approach is in line with the policy pursued by the Arab "trio" (the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt) with regard to Syria, Kirill Semenov, who heads the Center for Islamic Studies at the Institute for Innovative Development, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "They would like to turn the SDF into an element of influence on Damascus and continue to use the alliance as a tool to counter Turkey. Therefore, they will continue to both boost the SDF’s military capacity and play the role of a mediator, probably hoping to turn it into an element of the Syrian armed forces that would depend on them. That would make it possible for the ‘trio’ to counter the expansion of Iran’s influence in Syria as well," he explained. Izvestia: Online food sales in Russia soar amid coronavirus epidemic Purchasing food online in Russia is gaining momentum against the backdrop of novel coronavirus spread. Food sales demonstrated the biggest growth in February, by almost 25% in monetary terms, Head of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Trade Committee Alexei Fedorov informed Izvestia.

