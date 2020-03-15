Number of coronavirus cases outside China exceeds that in that country

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The overall number of the new coronavirus cases outside China has exceeded that in China, where the pandemic originated from in late December 2019, according to data from TASS correspondents and expert estimates in more than 120 world nations.

Thus, by now as many as 81,028 coronavirus cases have been reported from China, and 81,321 such cases - from other countries. The mortality rate in China is so far higher than in the rest of the world - 3.95% against 3.79% However, this index cannot be calculated precisely until the pandemic is over and all those infected recover.

The most serious situation among the countries with more than 1,000 coronavirus cases is in Italy, where the mortality rate is 7.31%.

As of Sunday evening, coronavirus cases were reported from 129 countries, including China. The biggest foci are Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

Coronavirus cases have been registered in all European nations, but for Montengero.