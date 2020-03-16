Russia’s PM orders to prepare priority actions plan due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin issued an order to prepare a plan of priority actions due to the spread of coronavirus before the end of Tuesday, March 17.

"I instruct to prepare a priority action plan by the end of Tuesday, which should include the following measures. First, measures to support the trade sector, which will allow us to create a fairly reliable supply of essential goods. Businesses should get access to soft loans to solve these problems," Mishustin said.

According to him, it is also necessary to simplify the supply process both domestically and from abroad. "Starting from tomorrow for one month, it is necessary to remove restrictions within the city lines for retail chains transport, and also to launch a green corridor at customs for food and non-food essential goods, which will be purchased by large retail chains, as well as importers," he added.