DONETSK, November 24. /TASS/. Four of the seven people injured in an Ukrainian drone attack on the Yuzhny bus station in Donetsk have been hospitalized in moderate condition, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Health Ministry told TASS.

"Four of the injured have been hospitalized, while three are receiving outpatient treatment. The condition of those hospitalized is classified as moderate," the statement said.

Earlier, emergency services told TASS that Ukrainian forces attacked the Yuzhny bus station, Donetsk’s main hub for interregional bus services, with seven civilians injured. Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin confirmed the information. The attack occurred at around 7:00 a.m. Two drivers were among the injured.