Russia to continue efforts to de-escalate tensions in Middle East — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia maintains contact with all parties to the conflict in the Middle East and will do everything to de-escalate the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia maintains contact with all parties to the conflict. We are in contact with Tehran, the Israelis and the Palestinains," he said in response to a TASS question.

"Of course, Russia is doing everything possible to call on the parties to exercise restraint, as well as to facilitate efforts to de-escalate tensions. We will continue to do that," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the situation in the region remained very tense. "It’s certainly very important to urge restraint," he noted.

On October 26, the Israeli army announced strikes on military facilities in Iran in response to "continuous attacks." According to the Iranian Air Defense Force, military sites in the provinces of Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan were targeted but only limited damage was reported as the country’s air defenses had repelled the main attack. The Iranian military said that at least four service members had been killed.

On October 1, Tehran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.