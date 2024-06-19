Second oil reservoir in Azov suffers breach after drone attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 19. /TASS/. The fire that broke out at an oil depot in Azov, Rostov Region, after a drone attack, has still not been put out, Governor Vasily Golubev said, adding that a second reservoir has suffered a breach.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to stabilize the situation at the oil depot in Azov, where a fire broke out after a drone attack earlier. We have still been unable to eliminate the fire. At 4:40 p.m. [Moscow time], the second reservoir suffered a breach," he said on his Telegram channel.

He added that Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists continue working to extinguish the fire.

Oil product reservoirs in Azov caught fire after a drone attack late on June 17. No one was injured in the incident, and no exceeding of the contaminant concentration limit has been registered. Over 200 people and almost 50 vehicles are involved in the firefighting operation. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, by morning of June 19, the fire was localized at the area of 3,200 square meters.