MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have recently opened fire against a village in the Kharkov Region killing more than 20 local civilians, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head for defense and security of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region, told reporters, adding that the Ukrainian forces use cluster munitions to shell populated areas where civilians are.

"According to operational information, more than 20 civilians, who were trying to take shelter from the shelling, have been killed in the village of Glubokoye alone as a result of just one episode of shelling by Ukraine’s illegal armed formations, which was adjusted with infrared motion sensors. In addition, the house of a man born in 1936 was destroyed in Pylnaya of the Kharkov district as a result of shelling by Ukraine’s illegal armed formations. The man suffered shrapnel wounds, his wife and son were killed," he said.

"It was established during operational and investigative activities that Ukraine’s armed formations use cluster munitions to shell the Kharkov Region, where, we emphasize, there are still civilians, but no contingent of forces of the Russian Federation is stationed," Lisnyak said.