Eighth Ukrainian drone shot down over borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down another Ukrainian drone over the borderline Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Thus, it is the eighth drone that has been shot down over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On June 19, 2024 at about 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT), the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, using a fixed-wind UAV, against facilities within the Russian Federation was foiled. The on-duty air defense systems destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.