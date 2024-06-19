Response to asset confiscation may affect Western property in Russia’s jurisdiction

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow's response to the Western countries confiscating Russian assets could extend to Western property and funds in Russian jurisdiction, official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Our country has significant amounts of Western funds and property under Russian jurisdiction. All this may fall under Russian response policy and retaliatory actions," she said.

"Of course, we will not disclose the nature of these retaliatory actions. The arsenal of political and economic countermeasures is wide," the diplomat noted.